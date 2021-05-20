Trivest Advisors Ltd Makes New Investment in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS)

Trivest Advisors Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares makes up 0.1% of Trivest Advisors Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 156.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 17,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $641,000.

SOXS traded down $0.68 on Thursday, hitting $9.61. The company had a trading volume of 223,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,755,922. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares has a 12-month low of $8.11 and a 12-month high of $97.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.08.

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

