Trinity Network Credit Price Hits $0.0012 on Top Exchanges (TNC)

Trinity Network Credit (CURRENCY:TNC) traded 34.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 19th. One Trinity Network Credit coin can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Trinity Network Credit has a total market cap of $409,302.16 and $139,030.00 worth of Trinity Network Credit was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Trinity Network Credit has traded 40.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Trinity Network Credit Coin Profile

Trinity Network Credit (CRYPTO:TNC) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 11th, 2018. Trinity Network Credit’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 333,333,333 coins. Trinity Network Credit’s official Twitter account is @TrinityCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Trinity Network Credit is /r/TrinityTNC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Trinity Network Credit’s official website is trinity.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “TNC Coin is the official digital currency of TNC. It serves as an integral part of all the transactions and processes within the TNC ecosystem. The ecosystem is expected to grow relentlessly due to gaming developments on the TNC mainnet. As the native digital currency, TNC Coin has a primary purpose. It will be utilized in an open-source network where gaming developers can fork and create TNC-20 standard gaming tokens through building gaming programs on TNC mainnet. “

Buying and Selling Trinity Network Credit

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trinity Network Credit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trinity Network Credit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Trinity Network Credit using one of the exchanges listed above.

