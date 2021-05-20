Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) Price Target Raised to C$0.35 at National Bank Financial

Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at National Bank Financial to C$0.35 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 32.08% from the company’s current price.

TV has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$0.30 price target on shares of Trevali Mining in a research report on Monday. Eight Capital lifted their target price on Trevali Mining to C$0.20 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. National Bankshares upped their price target on Trevali Mining from C$0.30 to C$0.35 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Trevali Mining from C$0.25 to C$0.20 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$0.25.

TV stock traded up C$0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$0.27. 689,186 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,923,657. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.89. The firm has a market capitalization of C$262.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.21 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.20. Trevali Mining has a 1 year low of C$0.06 and a 1 year high of C$0.28.

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; Caribou Mine in the Bathurst mining camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander Mine in Peru.

