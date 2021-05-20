Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Invests $656,000 in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new position in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Upstart during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Upstart in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Upstart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Upstart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Upstart in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000.

Get Upstart alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Upstart from $111.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Upstart from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Upstart from $58.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.56.

Shares of Upstart stock opened at $132.91 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.83. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.61 and a 12 month high of $165.66.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $121.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

Featured Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.