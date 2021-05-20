Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $14.05

Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIG)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.05 and last traded at $14.05, with a volume of 431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.27.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trean Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.28.

Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Research analysts forecast that Trean Insurance Group, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TIG. Strs Ohio raised its position in Trean Insurance Group by 126.7% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Trean Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth about $12,778,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Trean Insurance Group by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 224,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after buying an additional 50,231 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Trean Insurance Group by 277.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Trean Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,000. Institutional investors own 22.26% of the company’s stock.

Trean Insurance Group Company Profile

Trean Insurance Group, Inc provides products and services to the specialty insurance market in the United States. The company underwrites specialty casualty insurance products both through its program partners and its own managing general agencies. It also offers workers' compensation; other liability insurance products, such as admitted general liability and construction defect products; accident and health; and other insurance products.

