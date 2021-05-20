Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIG) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 8,439 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 74,689 shares.The stock last traded at $15.41 and had previously closed at $14.34.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trean Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.28.

Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Research analysts predict that Trean Insurance Group, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TIG. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Trean Insurance Group during the third quarter worth $378,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Trean Insurance Group by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 602,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,893,000 after buying an additional 70,862 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Trean Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth $143,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Trean Insurance Group by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,981,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,955,000 after buying an additional 212,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Trean Insurance Group by 272.5% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 215,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after buying an additional 157,878 shares during the last quarter. 22.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trean Insurance Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:TIG)

Trean Insurance Group, Inc provides products and services to the specialty insurance market in the United States. The company underwrites specialty casualty insurance products both through its program partners and its own managing general agencies. It also offers workers' compensation; other liability insurance products, such as admitted general liability and construction defect products; accident and health; and other insurance products.

