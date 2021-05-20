TransEnterix (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) Trading 14.2% Higher

TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) shares traded up 14.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.11 and last traded at $2.01. 12,028,137 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 44,558,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.76.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of TransEnterix in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised TransEnterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, March 6th.

Get TransEnterix alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $284.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.53.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in TransEnterix by 131.7% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 93,231 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 53,000 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in TransEnterix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. SV Health Investors LLC acquired a new stake in TransEnterix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP grew its holdings in TransEnterix by 70.3% in the fourth quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 681,164 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 281,164 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

About TransEnterix (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC)

TransEnterix, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery. The company offers Senhance System, a multi-port robotic surgery system, which allows up to four arms to control robotic instruments and a camera in Europe.

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for TransEnterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransEnterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.