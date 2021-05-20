TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) PT Raised to $670.00

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $660.00 to $670.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.02% from the stock’s previous close.

TDG has been the topic of several other research reports. Vertical Research upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $604.00 to $667.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $718.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of TransDigm Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $611.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $500.00 to $562.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. TransDigm Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $661.20.

TransDigm Group stock opened at $587.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.58, a PEG ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $604.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $591.44. TransDigm Group has a 52 week low of $361.40 and a 52 week high of $633.04.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 10.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 15,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.56, for a total transaction of $9,023,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,800 shares in the company, valued at $14,918,688. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.79, for a total transaction of $7,127,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,900 shares of company stock worth $35,489,431 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,453,548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,794,112,000 after buying an additional 137,973 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 9.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,038,725 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,374,446,000 after buying an additional 363,926 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 2,033,895 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,195,768,000 after buying an additional 35,401 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 898,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $526,615,000 after buying an additional 25,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Group LP increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 661,935 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $409,638,000 after buying an additional 157,374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

