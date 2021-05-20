TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) PT Raised to $670.00

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $660.00 to $670.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.02% from the stock’s previous close.
TDG has been the topic of several other research reports. Vertical Research upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $604.00 to $667.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $718.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of TransDigm Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $611.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $500.00 to $562.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. TransDigm Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $661.20.
TransDigm Group stock opened at $587.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.58, a PEG ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $604.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $591.44. TransDigm Group has a 52 week low of $361.40 and a 52 week high of $633.04.
In other news, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 15,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.56, for a total transaction of $9,023,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,800 shares in the company, valued at $14,918,688. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.79, for a total transaction of $7,127,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,900 shares of company stock worth $35,489,431 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.17% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,453,548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,794,112,000 after buying an additional 137,973 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 9.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,038,725 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,374,446,000 after buying an additional 363,926 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 2,033,895 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,195,768,000 after buying an additional 35,401 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 898,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $526,615,000 after buying an additional 25,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Group LP increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 661,935 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $409,638,000 after buying an additional 157,374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.17% of the company’s stock.
About TransDigm Group
TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.
Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?
Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.