Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $206.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.49% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes and transportation. Trane Technologies plc, formerly known as Ingersoll-Rand Plc, is based in SWORDS, Ireland. “

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

TT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $157.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.73.

NYSE TT opened at $178.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Trane Technologies has a 52-week low of $79.46 and a 52-week high of $187.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $174.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.71. The firm has a market cap of $42.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.39. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 239.1% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 310.5% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 265.3% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. 79.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services climate control products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport solutions. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trane Technologies (TT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.