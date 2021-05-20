Traders Purchase Large Volume of PagSeguro Digital Put Options (NYSE:PAGS)

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders purchased 6,145 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,496% compared to the typical daily volume of 385 put options.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PAGS shares. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised PagSeguro Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, New Street Research began coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.45.

Shares of PAGS opened at $43.11 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.93. PagSeguro Digital has a 52-week low of $25.88 and a 52-week high of $62.83. The firm has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.94 and a beta of 1.64.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $387.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.38 million. On average, analysts anticipate that PagSeguro Digital will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAGS. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 125.6% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,961,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205,944 shares in the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 4,904.0% in the 1st quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 2,067,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025,755 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,310,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589,317 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,981,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,864,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,271 shares during the last quarter. 58.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

