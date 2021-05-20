Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 22,101 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,500% compared to the average volume of 1,381 call options.

Shares of IOVA traded down $10.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.33. 37,088,995 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,218,358. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.29. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $15.88 and a 12-month high of $54.21. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.94.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.03). On average, equities analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IOVA. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Discovery Value Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $127,000. 94.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist assumed coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Truist Securities began coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital cut their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Iovance Biotherapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.73.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

Read More: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.