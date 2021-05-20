Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 45,828 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 700% compared to the typical daily volume of 5,728 call options.

ITB traded down $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.52. The company had a trading volume of 4,424,061 shares. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 12 month low of $31.19 and a 12 month high of $46.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.42.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 1st quarter worth $165,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 35.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,861,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $126,327,000 after purchasing an additional 483,116 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the first quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $780,000.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

