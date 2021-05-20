TPCO (OTCMKTS:GRAMF) Price Target Cut to $12.50

TPCO (OTCMKTS:GRAMF) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $15.00 to $12.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 103.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on TPCO in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of GRAMF opened at $6.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.44. TPCO has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $13.96.

TPCO Holding Corp., cultivates, manufactures, distributes, and retails cannabis in California. The company offers approximately 17 owned and licensed brands offering 250 SKUs across various factors, such as whole flower, pre-rolls, infused pre-rolls, vaporizer cartridges, concentrates, gummies, chocolate, beverages, capsules, tinctures, lozenges, topicals, and body care products.

