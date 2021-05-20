Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Price Target Raised to C$35.00 at TD Securities

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an outperform rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a report on Friday, February 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.92.

Get Tourmaline Oil alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS TRMLF opened at $24.23 on Wednesday. Tourmaline Oil has a 52 week low of $7.79 and a 52 week high of $24.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.08.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Article: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.