Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Invests $28,000 in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new stake in Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 58.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Pinterest news, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $201,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 8,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.32, for a total value of $501,091.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 859,442 shares of company stock worth $63,330,618.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Pinterest from $86.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Pinterest from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Pinterest in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Pinterest from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.58.

Shares of PINS opened at $58.63 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.61 and a beta of 1.40. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.13 and a 52-week high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $485.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.49 million. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 14.42% and a negative net margin of 26.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

