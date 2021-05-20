Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Invests $27,000 in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,506,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,987,000 after acquiring an additional 8,286 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 672,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,390,000 after acquiring an additional 21,697 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 600,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,921,000 after acquiring an additional 18,125 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC raised its holdings in TransMedics Group by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 203,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after buying an additional 44,245 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Wealth Management Partners raised its holdings in TransMedics Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 81,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

In other TransMedics Group news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total value of $618,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,624 shares in the company, valued at $1,873,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP John F. Carey sold 1,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total value of $47,611.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,894.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 168,247 shares of company stock valued at $6,120,731 over the last ninety days. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TransMedics Group stock opened at $23.29 on Thursday. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a one year low of $11.51 and a one year high of $49.50. The company has a market cap of $643.36 million, a PE ratio of -16.64 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 10.36 and a current ratio of 11.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.12.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.01). TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 38.95% and a negative net margin of 131.35%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TMDX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TransMedics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 3rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $46.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

