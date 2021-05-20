Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Buys Shares of 3,325 Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zynga during the fourth quarter worth about $534,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zynga during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Zynga during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zynga by 26,666.7% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zynga during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. 69.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zynga alerts:

In related news, Director Regina E. Dugan sold 8,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total transaction of $94,243.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 214,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,259,611.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Phuong Y. Phillips sold 12,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $138,633.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 288,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,171,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 343,429 shares of company stock worth $3,562,140. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

ZNGA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Zynga from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Zynga from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zynga from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Zynga from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Zynga from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.21.

NASDAQ:ZNGA opened at $10.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -345.67, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.99. Zynga Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.65 and a 12-month high of $12.32.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). Zynga had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 2.06%. Research analysts forecast that Zynga Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZNGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA).

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.