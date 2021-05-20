Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 165 Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 74.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IIPR stock opened at $169.25 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.68. The company has a current ratio of 458.27, a quick ratio of 458.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.49 and a 1-year high of $222.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.77 and a beta of 1.52.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 55.71%. As a group, analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is presently 161.47%.

In related news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $740,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 214,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,642,540. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 1,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total value of $61,125.18. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 53,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,780,316.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,029 shares of company stock worth $1,797,137. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on IIPR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.63.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

