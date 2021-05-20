Topcon (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) Sets New 1-Year High at $15.16

Topcon Co. (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.16 and last traded at $15.16, with a volume of 117 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.89.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Topcon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.55 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.86.

Topcon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells positioning, eye care, and smart infrastructure products worldwide. Its positioning products include GNSS receivers, GPS systems, machine control systems, precision agriculture systems, and asset management systems.

