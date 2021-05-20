Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Price Target Raised to $73.00

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $60.00 to $73.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.93% from the stock’s previous close.

TOL has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Toll Brothers in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Argus raised their price objective on Toll Brothers from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Toll Brothers in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Toll Brothers in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on Toll Brothers from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.35.

TOL opened at $59.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 5.82 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.64. Toll Brothers has a 12 month low of $27.16 and a 12 month high of $68.88.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.29. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 6.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Toll Brothers’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 10,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total value of $603,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 247,425 shares in the company, valued at $14,922,201.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert I. Toll sold 500,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.29, for a total value of $26,645,000.00. Insiders have sold 872,178 shares of company stock worth $48,118,996 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

