Todd W. Garner Sells 1,257 Shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Stock

CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) CFO Todd W. Garner sold 1,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.19, for a total value of $177,475.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $698,043.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:CNMD opened at $140.06 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $136.01 and its 200 day moving average is $120.15. CONMED Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.74 and a fifty-two week high of $146.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of -3,501.50, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.26.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $232.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.88 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 0.04%. CONMED’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CONMED Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.30%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in CONMED in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of CONMED by 108.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of CONMED during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CONMED during the 4th quarter worth $110,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of CONMED by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on CONMED from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

