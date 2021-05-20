Todd Asset Management LLC Sells 2,130 Shares of ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR)

Todd Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,357 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,130 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ICON Public were worth $19,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in ICON Public by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 84,766 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in ICON Public by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 26,572 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,181,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in ICON Public by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 255 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ICON Public in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co boosted its position in shares of ICON Public by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 3,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ICLR opened at $226.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of 37.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.91. ICON Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $155.28 and a fifty-two week high of $230.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $212.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.17.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $858.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $780.49 million. ICON Public had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 11.95%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ICON Public Limited will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ICLR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ICON Public from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded ICON Public from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist upgraded ICON Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on ICON Public from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on ICON Public from $179.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ICON Public has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.60.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

