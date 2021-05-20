Todd Asset Management LLC Purchases 3,345 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,583 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,345 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.92.

General Mills stock opened at $62.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.96 and a 1 year high of $66.14. The company has a market cap of $38.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.33.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.02). General Mills had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 28.60%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider John R. Church sold 25,812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $1,569,627.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,605,019.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $98,359.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,760 shares in the company, valued at $859,862.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,208 shares of company stock worth $4,436,830. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

