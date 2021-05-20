Todd Asset Management LLC Invests $19.53 Million in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 69,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,525,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in Biogen by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 13,509 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Biogen by 27.5% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Biogen by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 74,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,251,000 after buying an additional 13,159 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Biogen by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 103,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,462,000 after buying an additional 6,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co increased its holdings in Biogen by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 5,705 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIIB opened at $281.75 on Thursday. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $223.25 and a fifty-two week high of $363.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $271.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $264.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $42.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $388.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $258.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $305.39.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

