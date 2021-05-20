Todd Asset Management LLC Has $11.38 Million Stock Holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Todd Asset Management LLC cut its stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 293,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,651 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $11,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BTI. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the 3rd quarter worth $16,416,000. Advisory Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 84.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 934,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,052,000 after buying an additional 427,677 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 831.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 231,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,668,000 after buying an additional 206,396 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter worth $7,536,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,469,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,926,000 after buying an additional 200,897 shares in the last quarter. 5.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BTI shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

NYSE BTI opened at $39.48 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.60. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12 month low of $31.60 and a 12 month high of $41.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 24th will be given a $0.7412 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.51%. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.88%.

British American Tobacco Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

