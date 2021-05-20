Todd Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Todd Asset Management LLC grew its position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 100,409 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,951 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $21,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 430.8% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 9,007 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after buying an additional 7,310 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Baidu by 44.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 117,424 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,546,000 after purchasing an additional 36,315 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Baidu by 8.4% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,565 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new position in Baidu during the first quarter valued at $392,000. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new position in Baidu during the first quarter valued at $312,000. 49.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baidu stock opened at $189.16 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. Baidu, Inc. has a one year low of $102.60 and a one year high of $354.82.

BIDU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $390.00 to $332.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. China Renaissance Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target (down previously from $325.00) on shares of Baidu in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. OTR Global upgraded shares of Baidu to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $385.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Baidu presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.88.

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

