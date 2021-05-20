Todd Asset Management LLC Acquires 14,757 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 142,107 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,757 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC owned 0.09% of Teradyne worth $17,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Teradyne by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Teradyne during the fourth quarter valued at about $256,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Teradyne by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Windward Capital Management Co. CA bought a new position in Teradyne during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,190,000. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new position in Teradyne during the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Teradyne news, Director Edwin J. Gillis sold 19,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $2,116,179.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,518,826.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gregory Stephen Smith sold 18,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $2,015,684.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,834,326.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 127,672 shares of company stock worth $14,488,401. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TER opened at $122.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.76, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.05. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $60.94 and a one year high of $147.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.02.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $782.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.43 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 24.02%. Teradyne’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is 13.99%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Teradyne from $107.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Teradyne from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Teradyne from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Teradyne from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Teradyne from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Teradyne presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.56.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

