Tingyi (Cayman Islands) (OTCMKTS:TCYMF) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) (OTCMKTS:TCYMF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $2.25 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.80% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holdings Corp. operates as the manufacturer and retailer of instant noodles, beverages and baked goods in the Peoples’ Republic of China. The Company markets its products majorly under the brand name Master Kong. Its instant noodle products include Noodles with Braised Beef, Noodles with Spicy Beef, Noodles with Stewed Mushroom and Chicken and Noodles with Fresh Shrimp and Fish. Tingyi offers RTD tea, bottled water and fruit juice as its major products under its beverage business. Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holdings Corp. is headquartered in Tianjin, Peoples’ Republic of China. “

Get Tingyi (Cayman Islands) alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:TCYMF opened at $1.96 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.81 and its 200 day moving average is $1.83. Tingyi has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 0.02.

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp., an investment holding company, produces and sells instant noodles, beverages, and instant food products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Instant Noodles, Beverages, and Others segments. The company offers ready-to-drink teas, juices, bottled water, and carbonated soft drinks, as well as coffee drinks/functional drinks/probiotics.

Featured Article: What is a capital gains distribution?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tingyi (Cayman Islands) (TCYMF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tingyi (Cayman Islands) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.