Thrive Token Price Tops $0.0017 (THRT)

Thrive Token (CURRENCY:THRT) traded up 12% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 20th. Thrive Token has a total market capitalization of $172,066.85 and approximately $2,511.00 worth of Thrive Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Thrive Token has traded 16.7% lower against the dollar. One Thrive Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Thrive Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.95 or 0.00076875 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00004739 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00018988 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002405 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $489.74 or 0.01178184 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.06 or 0.00057877 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,130.98 or 0.09938055 BTC.

About Thrive Token

Thrive Token (THRT) is a coin. It was first traded on April 12th, 2018. Thrive Token’s total supply is 202,027,490 coins and its circulating supply is 103,247,500 coins. The official website for Thrive Token is ico.thrivelabs.io . Thrive Token’s official Twitter account is @WeareThrivelabs . Thrive Token’s official message board is medium.com/@thriveico

According to CryptoCompare, “Thrive is a blockchain-based marketplace to buy and sell advertising. It provides the consumers with the possibility of receiving rewards for sharing their data and reviewing the quality of websites on Thrives ecosystem. Features like premium placements, accurate reach or brand security are meant to be available for the publishers and advertisers at Thrive. ThriveToken is an Ethereum-based token and is native to Thrive. THRT ERC20 token is the only digital/fiat coin used in the Thrive marketplace and it is used as a medium for rewards payments for data sharing or website reviews. “

Thrive Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thrive Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thrive Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thrive Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Thrive Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thrive Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.