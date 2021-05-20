Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $106.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.33% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Thomson Corporation is a leading provider of value-added information and technology to users in the fields of law, tax, accounting, financial services, higher education, reference information, corporate training and assessment, scientific research and healthcare. “

TRI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Thomson Reuters from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Thomson Reuters from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Thomson Reuters in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.40.

TRI opened at $93.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.39. The company has a market capitalization of $46.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.47. Thomson Reuters has a 52 week low of $65.18 and a 52 week high of $99.14.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 31.66%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRI. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 0.9% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,713,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $675,686,000 after acquiring an additional 72,260 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,849,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $395,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,585 shares during the last quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 3,223,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $282,262,000 after purchasing an additional 173,475 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Thomson Reuters by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,178,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $278,380,000 after purchasing an additional 156,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Thomson Reuters by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,530,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $221,566,000 after purchasing an additional 210,524 shares in the last quarter. 20.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

