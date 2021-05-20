Thomas L. Doerr Sells 3,333 Shares of Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) Stock

Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) Director Thomas L. Doerr sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total value of $62,760.39.

NASDAQ KOSS opened at $17.21 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.17. Koss Co. has a 1 year low of $1.07 and a 1 year high of $127.45.

Separately, TheStreet cut Koss from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Koss in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Koss by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 58,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Koss during the first quarter worth approximately $527,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Koss during the 1st quarter worth $668,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Koss in the 1st quarter valued at about $691,000.

Koss Company Profile

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, the Russian Federation, Australia, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless Bluetooth headphones, wireless Bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, active noise canceling headphones, and compact disc recordings under the Koss Classics label.

