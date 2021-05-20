Thomas L. Doerr Sells 3,333 Shares of Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) Stock

Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) Director Thomas L. Doerr sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total value of $62,760.39.
NASDAQ KOSS opened at $17.21 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.17. Koss Co. has a 1 year low of $1.07 and a 1 year high of $127.45.
Separately, TheStreet cut Koss from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.
Koss Company Profile
Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, the Russian Federation, Australia, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless Bluetooth headphones, wireless Bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, active noise canceling headphones, and compact disc recordings under the Koss Classics label.
