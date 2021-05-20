The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Raised to “Buy” at Truist Securities

Truist Securities upgraded shares of The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Securities currently has $620.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $880.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TTD. DA Davidson raised shares of The Trade Desk from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $490.00 to $985.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Evercore ISI began coverage on The Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $770.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price on shares of The Trade Desk in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on The Trade Desk from $950.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on The Trade Desk from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Trade Desk has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $749.14.

The Trade Desk stock opened at $509.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The Trade Desk has a 52 week low of $269.00 and a 52 week high of $972.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $660.82 and a 200-day moving average of $767.38.

The Trade Desk’s stock is scheduled to split on the morning of Thursday, June 17th. The 10-1 split was announced on Monday, May 10th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, June 16th.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $1.07. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 19.31%. The firm had revenue of $219.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Trade Desk will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $880.01, for a total transaction of $3,080,035.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 3,296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total transaction of $2,966,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 24,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,697,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 116,266 shares of company stock worth $85,508,420. Insiders own 12.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in The Trade Desk by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,129,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,691,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,192 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth about $272,354,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in The Trade Desk by 407.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 388,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $253,232,000 after acquiring an additional 312,085 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in The Trade Desk by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,483,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,989,372,000 after acquiring an additional 138,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in The Trade Desk by 128.0% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 186,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,241,000 after purchasing an additional 104,466 shares during the last quarter. 66.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

