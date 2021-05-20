The Toro Company (TTC) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 on July 14th

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 18th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.2625 per share on Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%.

The Toro has raised its dividend by 39.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE TTC opened at $109.92 on Thursday. The Toro has a one year low of $63.07 and a one year high of $118.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $111.42 and a 200 day moving average of $99.74. The company has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.16, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.67.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $873.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.36 million. The Toro had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 9.76%. The Toro’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Toro will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.33.

In other news, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 10,000 shares of The Toro stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total transaction of $1,023,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,154,996.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Blake M. Grams sold 16,100 shares of The Toro stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.26, for a total value of $1,598,086.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,156. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,660 shares of company stock worth $3,404,841. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

The Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

