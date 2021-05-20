The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.34 billion. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The TJX Companies’s revenue was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.74) EPS.

Shares of TJX stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $67.62. 531,121 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,476,860. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.55 billion, a PE ratio of 112.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The TJX Companies has a 12 month low of $48.73 and a 12 month high of $74.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 38.95%.

TJX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Gordon Haskett reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price (down from $76.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.21.

In other The TJX Companies news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $2,771,016.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,711,280.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $100,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,890,608.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

