The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) CEO James Hagedorn Sells 24,219 Shares

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) CEO James Hagedorn sold 24,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.99, for a total transaction of $5,521,689.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,734,934.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

James Hagedorn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 14th, James Hagedorn sold 26,005 shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.98, for a total value of $5,980,629.90.

NYSE SMG opened at $219.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.30 and a beta of 1.13. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 1-year low of $126.75 and a 1-year high of $254.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $238.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.56.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $5.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.13. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 52.60% and a net margin of 9.38%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.25%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMG. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,137,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,013,568,000 after acquiring an additional 430,516 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,418,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 839,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $167,167,000 after purchasing an additional 259,955 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 109.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 458,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,317,000 after purchasing an additional 239,329 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the first quarter worth $31,280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

SMG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist Securities raised their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Truist increased their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.86.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

