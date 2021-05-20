The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) PT Raised to $232.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $230.00 to $232.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.28% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on PNC. Barclays upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $161.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $169.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.30.

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $192.89 on Tuesday. The PNC Financial Services Group has a twelve month low of $97.09 and a twelve month high of $203.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $184.75 and its 200 day moving average is $160.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $81.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.35. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PNC. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 58,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $437,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 76,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,386,000 after buying an additional 2,777 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 28,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,280,000 after buying an additional 7,863 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

