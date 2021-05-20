The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Raises Stock Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 341,374 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,234 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $15,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BLDR. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,043,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,354,000 after acquiring an additional 4,107,395 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,462,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,934,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150,702 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 223.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,175,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,657 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at $48,243,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at $814,000. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BLDR. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.33.

In related news, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 10,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total value of $443,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,405.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jami Lynn Coulter sold 5,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total transaction of $222,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,819 shares in the company, valued at $1,014,760.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BLDR opened at $44.62 on Thursday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a one year low of $18.09 and a one year high of $53.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 2.65.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 133.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

