The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Raises Stock Position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 2.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 139,477 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,881 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $15,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AEIS. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,340 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. David J Yvars Group bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 112.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 178,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $17,359,000 after acquiring an additional 23,586 shares during the last quarter. 95.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AEIS opened at $94.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.16 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.91. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.04 and a fifty-two week high of $125.55.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $351.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.47 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 23.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.39%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AEIS shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.43.

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, CEO Stephen Douglas Kelley acquired 5,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.00 per share, with a total value of $497,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Energy Industries Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

