The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Raises Stock Position in Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) by 178.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 353,223 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226,384 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.64% of Accolade worth $16,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Accolade by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,796,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,131,000 after purchasing an additional 503,775 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Accolade by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,212,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,743,000 after purchasing an additional 289,411 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Accolade by 79.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,186,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,621,000 after purchasing an additional 526,458 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Accolade during the fourth quarter worth $41,847,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Accolade during the fourth quarter worth $37,753,000. 34.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ACCD. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Accolade from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Accolade from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accolade from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Accolade in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Accolade in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.31.

ACCD stock opened at $44.10 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.50. Accolade, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.68 and a 52 week high of $65.25.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $59.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.38 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Accolade, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accolade Company Profile

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and with multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

