The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $14.23 Million Stock Position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $14,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXP. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in Boston Properties by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 153,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,546,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Boston Properties by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Boston Properties by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 22,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Boston Properties by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 269,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,513,000 after acquiring an additional 12,706 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Boston Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on BXP. TheStreet lowered Boston Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist lowered Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Boston Properties from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Boston Properties from $86.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Boston Properties from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.73.

BXP opened at $109.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a current ratio of 7.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.71. The firm has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.24. Boston Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.69 and a twelve month high of $113.15.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $713.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.79 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 35.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.20 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.92%.

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.20, for a total value of $526,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,786,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

