The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 945 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.10% of Eastman Chemical worth $15,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank OZK grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank OZK now owns 8,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EMN opened at $124.81 on Thursday. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $64.37 and a fifty-two week high of $130.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.07, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $117.21 and a 200-day moving average of $107.23.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.10. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp increased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.23.

In other Eastman Chemical news, CAO Scott V. King sold 12,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $1,586,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,827 shares in the company, valued at $986,202. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 12,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $1,590,152.31. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,321,996.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 241,537 shares of company stock valued at $28,647,837 in the last quarter. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

