The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 3,015 Shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 396,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.11% of Duke Realty worth $16,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Duke Realty by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 98,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,130,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in Duke Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Buckley Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Duke Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Duke Realty by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 926,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,855,000 after acquiring an additional 13,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Duke Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DRE stock opened at $45.16 on Thursday. Duke Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $32.36 and a 1-year high of $46.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.61 and its 200 day moving average is $41.01. The company has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.86, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.18). Duke Realty had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 4.30%. The company had revenue of $258.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Duke Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is currently 70.83%.

In other Duke Realty news, CEO James B. Connor sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total value of $821,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,758 shares in the company, valued at $5,820,583.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nicholas C. Anthony sold 34,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total value of $1,482,223.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,680 shares of company stock worth $4,439,203. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DRE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on Duke Realty from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Duke Realty from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.14.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

