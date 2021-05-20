The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target Raised to $350.00 at Raymond James

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $305.00 to $350.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on HD. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $325.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of The Home Depot from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $320.52.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $314.45 on Wednesday. The Home Depot has a 1 year low of $234.31 and a 1 year high of $345.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $322.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $285.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. The Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. This is a boost from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 64.39%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in The Home Depot by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,267,809 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,649,155,000 after purchasing an additional 372,183 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,836,576 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,125,258,000 after buying an additional 349,484 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in The Home Depot by 11.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,190,230 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,721,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,539 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,153,816,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,343,414 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,462,577,000 after acquiring an additional 314,841 shares during the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

