The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 (NYSE:HIG)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 20th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group has raised its dividend payment by 38.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE:HIG traded down $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $65.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,698,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,055,422. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $23.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 52-week low of $34.69 and a 52-week high of $69.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.80 and a 200 day moving average of $54.35.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 148,448 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total transaction of $9,784,207.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 286,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,874,712.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William A. Bloom sold 33,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total transaction of $2,153,499.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,589,661.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 183,332 shares of company stock valued at $12,064,527 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on HIG. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America began coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $51.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

