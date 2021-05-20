The Graph Trading 31.9% Lower This Week (GRT)

The Graph (CURRENCY:GRT) traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 20th. The Graph has a total market cap of $1.08 billion and $430.98 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, The Graph has traded down 31.9% against the U.S. dollar. One The Graph coin can currently be bought for about $0.87 or 0.00002169 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.49 or 0.00073456 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00004785 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002492 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00018949 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 21.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $451.36 or 0.01124194 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002495 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.89 or 0.00057021 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.63 or 0.00098707 BTC.

About The Graph

The Graph is a coin. It was first traded on December 15th, 2020. The Graph’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,245,666,867 coins. The official message board for The Graph is thegraph.com/blog . The Graph’s official website is thegraph.com . The Graph’s official Twitter account is @GoRecruit_EN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon. “

The Graph Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Graph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Graph should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy The Graph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

