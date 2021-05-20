The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Diageo (LON:DGE)

Diageo (LON:DGE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.53% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DGE. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($39.20) target price on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Diageo from GBX 3,250 ($42.46) to GBX 3,540 ($46.25) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price target on Diageo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Diageo from GBX 3,200 ($41.81) to GBX 3,325 ($43.44) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) price target on Diageo and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,430.31 ($44.82).

DGE opened at GBX 3,347 ($43.73) on Tuesday. Diageo has a 12 month low of GBX 2,253 ($29.44) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,387 ($44.25). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.24, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of £78.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 69.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,211.99 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3,005.25.

In related news, insider Javier Ferrán bought 262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,158 ($41.26) per share, for a total transaction of £8,273.96 ($10,809.98). Insiders purchased a total of 270 shares of company stock worth $852,288 over the last 90 days.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

