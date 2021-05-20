The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD)

Stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 53.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

Revolution Medicines stock opened at $31.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.52. Revolution Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $21.17 and a fifty-two week high of $56.18.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.01). Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 191.17% and a negative return on equity of 32.25%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Revolution Medicines will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Vincent A. Miller sold 3,200 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $156,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Svennilson sold 18,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $849,729.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,088.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,153 shares of company stock valued at $5,638,446 in the last quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Revolution Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Revolution Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines during the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Revolution Medicines Company Profile

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

