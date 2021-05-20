The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 47.23% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ARNA. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.88.

ARNA opened at $61.13 on Tuesday. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $51.41 and a fifty-two week high of $90.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 23.17 and a quick ratio of 23.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 0.83.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.16) by $0.18. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.00) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arena Pharmaceuticals will post -7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 215.1% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 364,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,996,000 after buying an additional 248,747 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 58,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,475,000 after purchasing an additional 8,227 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 333,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,658,000 after purchasing an additional 48,993 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 119.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 49,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after purchasing an additional 26,839 shares during the period. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $695,000. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include Etrasimod (APD334) that is in Phase III clinical trial for ulcerative colitis, Phase IIb/III clinical trial for Crohn's disease, Phase II clinical trial for alopecia areata, Phase III clinical trial for atopic dermatitis, and Phase IIb clinical trial for eosinophilic esophagitis; Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome; APD418 that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute heart failure; and Temanogrel for coronary microvascular obstruction is in Phase II clinical trial.

