The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Purchased by Marco Investment Management LLC

Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,590 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises about 2.0% of Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $15,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GS. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,081,144 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,559,314,000 after buying an additional 132,529 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,440,527 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,544,390,000 after buying an additional 5,115,450 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,580,079 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $944,103,000 after buying an additional 110,499 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 3,064,188 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $808,057,000 after purchasing an additional 90,008 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,583,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $844,733,000 after purchasing an additional 97,605 shares during the period. 68.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GS traded up $1.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $359.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,165,588. The company has a fifty day moving average of $344.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $294.58. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $177.68 and a twelve month high of $376.98. The company has a market cap of $122.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.11 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GS. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $288.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $367.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.59.

In related news, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total transaction of $6,252,200.00. Also, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total value of $3,132,500.00. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

