The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.570-0.590 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $558 million-$563 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $570.80 million.The GEO Group also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.230-2.310 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The GEO Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet lowered The GEO Group from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

Get The GEO Group alerts:

Shares of The GEO Group stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.13. 2,747,971 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,817,433. The company has a market capitalization of $750.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The GEO Group has a 52-week low of $5.46 and a 52-week high of $14.81.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. The GEO Group had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 16.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The GEO Group will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO is a leading provider of enhanced in-custody rehabilitation, post-release support, electronic monitoring, and community-based programs.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for The GEO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GEO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.